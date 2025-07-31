Dolphin stranding on Berrow Beach prompts call-out for rescue teams

Rescue teams were called to Berrow beach on Thursday (July 31st) after a dolphin was spotted washed up on the tideline showing faint signs of life.

The Common Dolphin prompted a call-out for beach wardens, a Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard team, vet and beach lifeguards.

Beach walkers said the dolphin had been spotted being washed up on the incoming tide near the parking area.

Several beach users attempted to help it back into the water and the lifeguards also kept it wet with buckets of water while awaiting the arrival of specialist experts.

They assessed the mammal’s condition and found it had suffered a serious injury.

Despite best efforts, hopes for a successful return to the water faded and the marine mammal sadly passed away.

The dolphin was transported from Berrow Beach for a full autopsy to help determine the cause of the stranding.

There have been other strandings over the years. A two-metre long dolphin was washed up at Brean in 2021 and that same year, a stranded dolphin was washed up at Sand Bay near Weston-super-Mare.