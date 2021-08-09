Domino’s Pizza has started recruitment for its new restaurant which is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea this autumn.

The pizza chain giant was given approval earlier this year to create a new outlet inside the former Barclays Bank branch at 33 Victoria Street in Burnham-On-Sea, which closed in October 2018 and has been vacant since.

Domino’s originally applied for the branch to be able to trade until 3am, but this was reduced to 1am following concerns from town councillors, as reported here.

A spokesperson for Domino’s has confirmed this week that the outlet intend to open later this year.

“We’re delighted to be opening a store in Burnham-On-Sea bringing our fresh homemade pizzas to even more loyal customers,” she said.

“We hope to open the new store this Autumn, creating new jobs for local people including pizza makers, customer service representatives and delivery drivers.”

“For details on how you can join the in-store team contact 029 2049 3494, or send a copy of your CV to jobs@dpsw.co.uk.”