Donkey rides have returned to Brean beach, providing traditional seaside fun on the village’s beach this summer.

Meg’s Donkeys has made a delayed start to its fourth season on Brean beach, where its rides are once again proving popular with families.

Operated by Meg and Karen Clarke, the rides operate daily from 11am-4pm during the school holidays, weather and tides permitting.

“It has been a busy, delayed start to the season for us,” says Meg. “We always get such lovely positive feedback from our customers, many of whom come back every year.”

“Donkey rides are a summer holiday tradition for many people. We see some families come back every summer and we are now even seeing grand children of those who used to come in the past.”

Saddles and anything touched is cleansed after every ride to maintain safety. Rides are £2.50/time and the duo are also selling lucky horseshoes this year.