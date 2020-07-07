Traditional donkey rides have returned to Burnham-On-Sea beach this week, with unique Covid safety measures in place to protect riders.

Craig Harris has taken over the beach concession and is providing donkey rides for children along the sands between the jetty and Pavilion throughout the summer.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Craig said: “We are delighted to be offering rides along Burnham beach every day when weather allows, until September.”

“We have eight donkeys for traditional beach rides and are taking customer safety very seriously during these times.”

“Full cleansing of saddles and other areas touched by children will take place after each ride.”

“We are also encouraging customers to use hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing.”

Rides, which cost £3 per go, take the child on a guided circuit on the beach. The concession is licensed each year by Sedgemoor District Council, which manages Burnham beach.