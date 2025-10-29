Don’t bin your pumpkin! Somerset Council urges residents to cut Halloween food waste

Somerset Council is encouraging residents across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to make the most of their pumpkins this Halloween to help tackle a seasonal spike in food waste.

The council has revealed that Halloween celebrations led to a staggering 146 tonnes of extra food waste in the two weeks following the event last year — a 19% increase in food waste recycling.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Executive Member for Transport and Waste Services, said: “Recycling food waste is the best thing to do with scraps that won’t be eaten, but it’s even better to eat your pumpkin.”

“We’re pleased that most people in Somerset recycle their food waste, but we’re asking everyone to think twice before wasting their pumpkins after Halloween. It’s better for the environment and your pocket to reduce the amount of waste produced in the first place.”

Almost every part of a pumpkin is edible, including the seeds and flesh. The council is urging Burnham and Highbridge residents to try recipes such as pumpkin cheesecake, cake, soup, or roasted seeds instead of throwing them away.

Any scraps that can’t be used should be recycled or composted. Leftovers can also be frozen, and seeds saved for wildlife or planting next year.

For more ideas on how to make the most of your pumpkin, visit the Love Food Hate Waste website.