Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being warned not to lose their voice on decisions that affect them by making sure their electoral registration details are up to date.

With elections taking place in Burnham-On-Sea in May 2021, this will be an important opportunity for residents to make sure they can take part.

The annual canvass is undereway and ensures that Sedgemoor can keep the electoral register up to date, identifying any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so. People who have moved recently are particularly encouraged to look out for the voter registration messages and check the details.

The Council is legally required to undertake this ‘Annual Canvass’ of all of the residential properties in the area, to ensure Sedgemoor’s Electoral Register is correct. This year the canvass is taking place during a challenging public health situation, but Council staff are confident communities will respond positively to the prompts.

Households who have provided the District Council with an email address in the past should check their inboxes for correspondence from electoral.services@sedgemoor.gov.uk. If amendments are needed to the voter details, this can be done simply and safely via an official website link that is provided in the email.

Households who have not provided an email address to the Council, will receive either a form or a letter by post. The correspondence will be addressed to the occupier and includes full details of what steps to take.

If you tell the Council there are new people eligible to be registered at your address, they will receive an ‘invitation to register form’ either through the post (or via email, if this contact method has been provided). They can also go online to register to vote at Register to Vote.

Any residents who have any questions can contact the elections team at Sedgemoor District Council by calling 0300 303 7804 or by emailing electoral.services@segemoor.gov.uk