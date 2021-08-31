Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance is asking residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area for support during Air Ambulance Week.

Air ambulance charities across the country are coming together to celebrate Air Ambulance Week between Monday 6th-Sunday 12th September.

The national awareness week, organised by Air Ambulances UK, will see Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance join other air ambulance charities around the country in a campaign called ‘Every Second Counts and Every Penny Matters’.

The campaign highlights how air ambulance charities rapidly deliver advanced life-saving pre-hospital care directly to the side of patients when suffering a life-threatening injury or illness.

Essentially the charities bring the emergency department to the patient when every second counts towards their survival.

Last year, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance were tasked to 2,016 incidents. Their critical care team also provided 38 time-critical inter-hospital transfers and administered blood products to 35 patients, drastically improving their chances of getting to hospital alive.

With no direct Government or National Lottery funding, they rely on the generosity of the public to help raise their operational costs of over £5 million a year, with every mission costing approximately £3,000.

Prior to the start of Air Ambulance Week, on Sunday 5th September, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance will hold their Coast to Coast Cycle Challenge 2021. Supporters will once again take to their bikes and cycle either the 55-mile route from Watchet to West Bay, or a shorter 11-mile route from Drimpton. Unfortunately, last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the charity is delighted that this year’s event is going ahead.

During Air Ambulance Week itself, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance will be using their social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn) to raise awareness of their life-saving work and asking the public to show their support by donating whatever they can as ‘Every Penny Matters’. Donations can be made online, via the charity’s website:

www.dsairambulance.org.uk/donate or by calling: 01823 669604.

For those who would like to donate £5 via their mobile phone, you can text: DSAA to 70085. (Texts cost £5 plus one standard rate message).

In support of the week, Air Ambulances UK have also partnered with Rotary Clubs across the UK and the online raffle company Raffolux, to launch an ‘Every Second Counts’ prize draw. By taking part, you could be in with a chance of winning a brand new Audi Q3 Sportback.

All profits made from the draw will be split between the UK’s 21 air ambulance charities, so Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance will benefit. To play and view more information, including all terms and conditions, please visit: www.everysecondcountsraffle.co.uk

Emma Jones, Fundraising Manager for Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, says: “We would love you to help us raise the vital funds needed for Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance to continue saving lives. There are so many fun and fabulous ways to fundraise, from sponsored dance marathons to cake bakes, abseils and skydiving.”

“Create your own bespoke fundraiser – we will support you. There are lots of ideas on our website, including how you can donate on a regular basis. Alternatively, give our fundraising team a call on: 01823 669604 and we will be delighted to help. On behalf of the patients who need us, thank you for your amazing support.”

More information about Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, can be found by visiting:

www.dsairambulance.org.uk