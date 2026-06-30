Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance launches competition to name its new helicopter

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance has started a community competition to name its newly introduced second helicopter, which began operational service in May.

The charity says the aircraft represents the dedication of thousands of supporters across the region, whose contributions helped make the expansion of the fleet possible.

In recognition of that support, the public in the Burnham-On-Sea area are now being invited to choose a name that captures the helicopter’s life‑saving purpose and its connection to Dorset and Somerset.

Supporters are encouraged to submit a name along with the story behind it, whether inspired by their local community, a personal experience of the service, or what Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance means to them.

Entries can be submitted online, by post, or in person at selected charity events during the competition period.

The charity says this is an opportunity for people to leave a lasting mark on an aircraft that will serve patients for many years.

Tracy Bartram, Head of Communications at Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, said the competition reflects the charity’s close relationship with the public.

She said the service relies on supporters every day and that the new helicopter already holds special meaning for many.

She added that every name will have a story behind it and that the team is excited to see what people propose, describing the competition as a chance for the community to be part of the helicopter’s journey in a personal way.

Entries close at 23:59 on Tuesday 25th August 2026. All eligible submissions will be shortlisted before a judging panel selects the final name.

The winner will be invited for a photograph with the helicopter, a behind‑the‑scenes airbase tour and an unveiling event later in the year.

More details, including how to enter, can be found on the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance website.