Dozens attend Burnham and Highbridge Town Band’s Spring Concert

Dozens of local people attended Burnham and Highbridge Town Band’s Spring Concert when it was held on Saturday (May 17th).

The popular brass band performed a foot-tapping programme of songs from musicals, films and other memorable scores at Burnham’s Catholic Church.

The annual concert, called Brilliant Brass!, featured tunes such as All That Jazz, Liberty Bell, Westside Story, Mr Blue Sky, 633 Squadron and more.

The concert marked the start of the band’s season of performances. Upcoming events are Saturday 7th June at the Burnham Classic Car Show in the town centre.

And on Sunday 20th July, weather permitting, the band will be seafront busking from 1.30pm.

On August 9th they will be performing at the Puriton Flower Show at 1.30pm and then again on August 16th at the West Huntspill Flower Show.