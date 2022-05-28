Over 130 people attended an open day at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (May 28th) to find out more about bellringing.

The event coincided with the Burnham-On-Sea food festival and enabled visitors to climb the church tower, see the historic bells, and take in the panoramic views of Burnham in the sunshine.

The group’s Margaret Furner said: “We had about 130 people go up the tower and raised just under £400.”

“The money has helped to boost our bell fund to help towards some much needed maintenance of the bells.”

“We hope to open the tower once a week over the summer.” More details will follow on Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Pictured: Views from the top of the church on Saturday photographed by reader Lynne Hutchinson