Scores of classic vehicles will be arriving in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday 26th June during a unique road run.

Britain’s oldest sporting motor club for cars and bikes, The Motorcycling Club (MCC), is celebrating its 120th anniversary with a special three-day classic motorsport trial.

From 24-26 June, around 100 trialists will be testing classic motorcycles and cars on technical off-road trials sections across a 530 mile course in the South West.

The vehicles will be on show to view in Burnham-On-Sea’s Pier Street car park from 11:30am this Sunday and will be waived off at 12.30pm by the Mayor during the club’s 120th anniversary ‘Dick Peachey Three Day Trial’.

“This is a ‘Classic Trial’, where competitors attempt to climb some of the steepest unsurfaced tracks around without stopping, while completing a 530 mile tour of the South West,” says a spokeswoman.

“Visitors are invited to talk to the competitors about their machines and the crazy events they take part in, usually through the night going all the way to Land’s End or Edinburgh.”

”There will be everything from pre-war bikes and cars through to modern day, homemade specials, kit cars and all manner of vehicles that take part in the events.”

There are around 120 entrants signed up arriving at one minute intervals, which means the event will run from 11:30am to around 2:30pm until the last competitor gets back on the road to continue the trial.

More information about the Dick Peachey trial can be found here: https://www.themotorcyclingclub.org.uk/the-120th-anniversary-3-day-trial/