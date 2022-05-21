Over 50 vintage and classic vehicles will go on display along Burnham-On-Sea High Street and Victoria Street during a special event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Saturday June 4th.

The free event will run from 10am-4pm and is being organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with support from Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club as part of the line-up of Jubilee events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

“Vehicles from across the seven decades of The Queen’s rein will go on display at the event, many decorated with patriotic flags.”

“Along with locally-owned vintage cars and commercials, there will be steam rollers and statics.”

“There will also be an opportunity to see one of the famous vehicles that appeared in the TV show Only Fools and Horses.”

“There will also be live entertainment in the town centre during the day with the aim of encouraging residents and visitors to explore our town centre’s shops.”

“We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors for this very special event to mark the Jubilee!”