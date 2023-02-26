Dozens of jobs will be on offer at Brean Leisure Park’s annual Recruitment Day on Saturday, March 11th.

Plenty of exciting job opportunities will be available at the event, which will run from 9.30am – 12 noon.

Diane Bowen, Head of People Management, told Burnham-On-Sea.com “This year’s event

has a slightly different format in that people interested in working for us can come along and find out what we have to offer. They can also see the resort in action and talk to the team about what it’s like to be part of #teambrean, find out about the different departments and roles available and also the fantastic benefits of working at Brean Leisure Park and Holiday Resort Unity.”

“Our main Holiday Park is open until November and some of our attractions such as Brean Splash Waterpark, Brean Play, and Brean Country Club remain open all year round and therefore offer all year-round employment.”

“Other all year round roles include our Maintenance/Grounds team, Accounts, Reservations,

Reception, Finance, and Security teams.”

“We really are the #Team Brean family and love to see our team members grow in confidence and develop themselves during their time with us. We also offer career development, formal training qualifications, apprenticeships and work placements.

Our family-run business has been trading for over 75 years and many family members play a key part in the day to day operation of our 200-acre Resort.”

Our core values are Safety, Courtesy, Value for Money, Excellence, Teamwork and Quality and we work hard to protect the environment, recycle and be sustainable, setting ourselves new ambitious targets every year. We even have our own Bees and make Honey on resort!

“If you wish to attend the Open Day fill in this form to express your interest in joining us for the event. Numbers are limited so that we can chat to everyone about their experience and match the right people to the right job. We would appreciate you uploading your CV on the form if possible prior to the event, but do also bring it along on the day”

“Whether you are looking for casual part time work, seasonal, full time or permanent, we have a wide range of positions available. Applicants need to be 16 years of age and over.”

Positions are based throughout the site across different venues including Brean Splash, The

Tavern, Brean Play, The Country Club, Holiday Resort Unity and Brean Theme Park.

They include vacancies in Food & Beverage, Chefs/cooks, Kitchen porters, Waiting tables, Food Service, Bar Team, Shop Assistants, Cleaners/housekeeping, Car parks, Arcades, Receptionists, Finance, Lifeguards, Security.

“There are clear routes of career development in many business areas from team level,

supervisor, management and senior management and a number of our team have done just that and are now part of our leadership team. The opportunities are endless.

This is an RSVP event only and is limited to 50 places – please apply using the link”

“Our Mission is to provide More than just a Holiday and the ultimate Family Fun day out.

Every member of our team has a part to play in ensuring that our guests have a memorable, safe and enjoyable visit whether they come for a day visit or a longer on site vacation. They may like it so much that they come back each year by becoming one of our owners with a holiday home for all the family.”

The park is located in Brean, 10 minutes from Burnham-On-Sea. There is a public bus stop outside and the team are encouraged to cycle to work where possible.