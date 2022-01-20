Burger King is set to open a new fast food outlet at a Burnham-On-Sea holiday park this Spring.

Burnham Holiday Village in Marine Drive says the burger giant will be opening a new take-away in readiness for the new holiday season.

Haven, which runs the park, has this week announced the news as it begins a seasonal recruitment drive for a number of new jobs at the new Burger King outlet and across the park. It is seeking a Team Manager, Shift Leaders and Team Members for the Burger King store.

The park’s annual recruitment day will be held on Saturday 29th January when those interested in seasonal jobs or permanent roles can find out more.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “With roles available in Food and Beverage, Activities and Leisure, Lifeguards and Trainee Lifeguards, Cleaning services, Security, Retail and many more, why not come along to our recruitment event on Saturday 29th January from 10am-3pm and find out more.”

“We have a wide range of job opportunities across various areas of the park, from part-time to full-time roles, seasonal and permanent with flexible hours. We’ve got opportunities for everyone.”

You can also view the park’s job opportunities by visiting havencareers.co.uk