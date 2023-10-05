Dozens of residents have signed a petition calling for improved funding for bus services in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The petition is underway by members of the newly-formed Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Bus User Group, pictured above. They working alongside Somerset Bus Partnership to campaign for improved funding for bus services from Somerset Council.

Over 120 people have signed the petition in recent days, with many signatures being collected during last weekend’s Eco Festival at Apex Park in Highbridge.

The new group was formed over the summer by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Climate and Ecology Group.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, Janet Kenny, Chair of Burnham and Highbridge Bus User Group, said: “We are really pleased with the local support so far.”

“The more signatures we collect, the louder and stronger our voice becomes to push for local changes and improvements.”

She adds: “I encourage anyone who wants to sign the petition to call in at Burnham tourist information centre on the seafront where the petition can be signed during opening hours.”

The group is being run by 14 volunteers and is working closely with local councils and bus companies to call for changes.

In August, Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard called for “major improvements” to local bus services. She is supporting the group and helped to co-ordinate a meeting in Burnham-On-Sea with public transport bosses last month, pictured below.

Group member Phil Stewart added: “We’ve had a great amount of support from people so far. Lots of residents feel that local bus services need improving with more services and better timetables.”

The group works alongside Somerset Bus Partnership who have been successful in driving for better services and working with Somerset Council to improve services.