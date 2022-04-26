Police have this week asked residents to call them if they see suspicious activity following the theft of a number of drain gully covers across Somerset.

Detective Inspector Angela Burtonwood says: “We have had several calls from members of the public providing us with information and we are grateful for those details, which we’re reviewing and assessing.”

“With crimes of this nature, the best way of apprehending the offender or offenders responsible is by catching them in the act.”

“So we would ask members of the public who see suspicious behaviour, including people in his-vis jackets seemingly lifting or inspecting drain covers late at night, to call us right away.”

Police are also working with scrap metal merchants across the force area asking them to call if they see anyone trying to offload the covers.

Det Insp Burtonwood adds: “Not only will it cost taxpayers money to have these covers replaced, but there are also clear health and safety concerns with drain gully covers being removed. We are working with local authorities across the force area to help mitigate those.”