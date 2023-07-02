Strong onshore winds created challenging conditions for those taking part in the second day’s racing during Burnham-On-Sea’s 75th annual Sailing Regatta on Sunday (July 2nd).

Six yachts braved the gusty conditions to take part in the race around Bridgwater Bay, but one yacht ran aground and another retired in the high winds.

Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke said: “The wind was very gusty and unfortunately one yacht was blown onto some rocks near the entrance to the Brue estuary, but our committee boat headed out and the team managed to tow the yacht to safety.”

“Four yachts completed Sunday’s race with two retiring due to the blustery conditions.”

Just three yachts managed to take part in Saturday’s opening race due to the windy conditions. Andy Avons and David Jackson are leading the scoreboard.

The second weekend of regatta races will be held on Saturday 8th July at 10am and Sunday 9th July at 11am.