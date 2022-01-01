A Burnham-On-Sea household had a dramatic start to the New Year when a driver crashed a car into their front garden early this morning (Saturday).

The driver of a black Honda Civic lost control in Burnham’s Love Lane at 7.30am and slammed through two walls, finishing in the garden.

The homeowner told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were all asleep and were woken by a loud bang at around 7.30am.”

“He lost control, hitting and destroying two garden walls, and hitting an electricity pole.”

“There was one person in the car, who was assisted from the vehicle by Police about 15 minutes later, walking. He seemed uninjured, and was checked over by paramedics.”

“What a way to start the new year.”

A Police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended Love Lane, Burnham shortly after 7.30am this morning following a report a car had collided with wall.”

“The driver of the vehicle, a man, has been taken to hosptial with injuries which aren’t believed to be life threatening or life changing.”

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene, along with Western Power.

The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered but has since reopened. Any witnesses are asked to call Police on 101.