Two people are safe and well after being rescued when their boat sank off Steep Holm island in the Bristol Channel over the weekend.

The two reported that they had lost propulsion and were taking on water around 9.45am on Saturday.

Coastguards called Weston RNLI to the sinking 60ft fishing boat which was in need of urgent assistance in the sea off Steep Holm island.

“Both of the charity’s inshore lifeboats were quickly launched from Knightstone Harbour with a salvage pump along with seven crew onboard to assist,” said a spokesman.

“The Barry Dock RNLI all-weather Trent class lifeboat and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 from St Athan were also dispatched to the scene to assist the casualty vessel and crew at the location.”

“The Weston Atlantic 85 lifeboat, with Helmsman Dave Ridout on his first shout since qualification as helm on this type of lifeboat, was the first asset to arrive at the casualty’s location.”

“He brought the lifeboat alongside the fishing vessel, then the crew quickly and safely transferred two casualties off the stricken vessel.”

“A salvage pump was quickly set up by the volunteers, but it soon become apparent that the vessel was taking on too much water and couldn’t be saved.”

“The casualties were transferred onto the Barry Dock lifeboat and assessed in case of medical care being required. Despite being shocked by the quickness of how the situation changed so rapidly, they were assessed to be in good spirits and not needing any treatment.”

“Just a few minutes after the lifeboats and helicopter arrived on scene, the vessel was lost to the sea as it disappeared below the surface.”

“With the gravity of the event and the speed it all happened realised by the survivors and lifeboat crew, the decision was made to return back to the Weston Lifeboat Station at Knightstone. The two casualties were brought safely ashore to have plans made to get them home.”

“It was a very sad outcome for the fishing vessel, but thankfully we were able to be on scene quickly to assist, and to bring the two casualties back to the safety of the shore and their families.”

“The two survivors are very experienced seafarers who were well prepared with their safety equipment and procedures for calling for help and evacuating, which no doubt aided their quick rescue and recovery.”

HM Coastguard senior maritime operations officer Simon Twitchen added: “When things go wrong, it can all happen very quickly.”

“These people on board did absolutely the right thing – they had lifejackets and a life raft and they called us immediately.”

“Thankfully they are now both safe and well.” Watchet Coastguard said the pair were Watchet Harbour Marina residents who were moving their boat to a new location when the sinking happened.

Pictured: The incident underway in the Bristol Channel over the weekend (RNLI)