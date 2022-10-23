A one-hour documentary about the building of a unique carnival cart for The Queen is to be part of a special souvenir two disc 2022 Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival DVD.

Burnham-On-Sea carnivalite and BBC Radio Somerset presenter, Andy Bennett, was a member of the engineering team involved with the building of the aptly titled ‘Jubilation’ carnival cart, which played a starring role in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant back in June.

From the very start of the project and armed with just a small camera and smart phone, Andy captured the key moments and recorded interviews with some of the characters involved in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The unique ‘Jubilation’ cart was built by 200 members of 17 carnival clubs for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London after many months of work on building it.

After sifting through hours of film footage, Andy produced the documentary ‘From Parkway to the Palace – The Story of the Jubilee’, and has kindly given permission for Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival to include it as a separate DVD as part of this year’s regular official souvenir DVD of the procession.

Dave Stokes, Publicity Director for Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival, says: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Andy for allowing us to show the public just how much work and effort was involved with building the royalty themed cart, and the faces of the people who helped.”

“The documentary details the lifecycle of the entire project, from the early design stage, right through to the magnificent reception the cart and the cast received while taking part in The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London earlier this year.”

“Those involved will never forget the experience, and Andy’s DVD will help us all to relive such a magical experience which was watched by millions of people from all around the world.”

“2022 will see the 39th anniversary of the filming of the carnival video / DVD at Bridgwater Carnival, and the popular souvenir features Bridgwater carnivalite Chris Hocking, providing the commentary, facts and insights into all of the entries at this year’s carnival.”

“Maniac Films will film and produce the DVD of the procession, which will also contain clips from the daytime entertainment and the spectacular squibbing display. Viewers can watch the procession with live audio, or with the optional commentary track.”

The price of the 2022 two disc DVD set remains the same as the 2019 Bridgwater Carnival DVD at £15 + £2.25 postage and packing. The two disc set can be pre-ordered from the official Bridgwater Carnival online shop. Those who have already pre-ordered their 2022 DVD will automatically receive the two disc set.

Spectators at this autumn’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on November 7th and the other six Somerset Guy Fawkes Carnivals in Bridgwater, Weston, North Petherton, Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury will also get to see the Royal cart in its full glory.

