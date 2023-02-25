East Brent Village Hall has this week been awarded an Asda Foundation cost-of-living grant of £1,250 to enable it to run a ‘Warm Space’ for local residents.

Laura Dover, the ‘community champion’ from Highbridge’s Asda store, has presented the cheque this week, as pictured here.

“The hall is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings with free tea, coffee, biscuits, jigsaws, board games, beautiful displays of local art work and, of course, heating,” she says.

“You will get the a warm welcome from the East Brent Village Hall Committee volunteers — it will be running until the end of February and they would love for more people to come and enjoy.”

Helen, from the Hall, adds: “If you come along on Friday from 10.30 til 12.30 we combine it with our Hub Café when a lot of people come, and you will be able to see the real spirit of the village!”