One of the UK’s longest-running Harvest Homes is set to return this Friday (August 26th) after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The East Brent Harvest Home first took place in 1857 and apart from the Great War, World War 2 and several breaks due to animal diseases, atrocious weather and now a pandemic, very little has prevented it taking place.

The traditional event will return on Friday, 26th August 2022, organisers have confirmed, with final tickets available.

Currently they can also be purchased at the Brent Knoll Inn, the Brent House Farm Shop, Brent Knoll Community Shop and Lympsham Community Shop.

For more details or if you wish to be a helper or to purchase tickets, contact ebhh_secretary@outlook.com or call 07473030133. Tickst cost £25 (£10 for under 14s).

Tash Oliver, East Brent Harvest Home Secretary, says: “We all need no further reminders of how tough the last couple of years has been for all of us, as everyone has met challenges in their own ways.”

“Now it is time to put all that behind us and get on with some enjoyment. Therefore, we are proceeding with the 2022 East Brent Harvest Home this August.”

“Cold roast and salt beef, ham, bread and salads will be served with beer, cider and soft drinks. Following this, the ladies of the Parish and surrounding areas will be invited to proceed to the East Brent Village Hall for the traditional ‘Parade of the Puddings.”

“This requires parading the traditional Christmas Puddings – yes, in August! – from the village hall a short way down the A370 to the marquee. Nominated men of the parish will follow the ‘Parade of the Puddings’ with the Harvest Cheese (+80lb) and 6ft Harvest Bread. In turn, the parade will be led by children of the Parish School displaying banners.”

The marquee will open from 11:30am with entry by ticket only at £25. There will be an act of worship at 12:15pm followed by the traditional lunch at 12:30pm.