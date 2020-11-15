East Huntspill residents have thanked their village shopkeeper for his long service as he retired on Saturday (November 14th).

Keith Balch has ended his role running the village’s Crown Stores after more than three decades.

“It was a sad day for villagers as Keith retired after 33 years running the Crown Stores,” says villager Marion Newman.

“He has delivered newspapers over a wide area, including Mark as well as the village. He has always been very helpful, stocking any items requested.”

“Several regular shoppers assembled to cut a cake, all socially distanced, and to thank him for his tireless service which will be really missed by those who are so used to popping in for the likes of milk, cheese, ham and papers.”