East Huntspill is set to launch a Christmas Lights Trail in the village on Saturday (December 4th).

Special trail sheets have been produced to help guide families around the village’s best illuminated house displays and get into a festive mood.

The trail will be launched during a Christmas fun evening at East Huntspill Village Hall on Saturday between 4pm to 8pm where a number of seasonal stalls will be set up.

The evening will see raffles and tombolas, mulled cider and mince pies, a visit by Father Christmas, plus hot food and dessert vans.

The lights trail will run throughout December and is being held in aid of East Huntspill School.

Trail sheets, costing £1 each, are available from the village hall on Saturday night or from 7 New Road, TA9 3PT through December.

A Christmas Bazaar will also be held at East Huntspill Church from 11am with stalls, games and more.

 
