PHOTOS: East Huntspill dog show and summer fair raises over £1,100

Visitors flocked to East Huntspill Church on Saturday (August 23rd) for its annual Summer Fair, enjoying a day of family fun and community spirit while helping to raise an impressive £1,103.75 for church funds.

The event drew crowds from across the village and beyond, with many stalls and games set outside the church. Refreshments proved especially popular, as families relaxed in the church grounds with homemade cakes, teas, and games.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was the ever-popular Fun Dog Show, which saw dozens of dogs and their proud owners take part in friendly competitions.

Rosettes and certificates were awarded with tails wagging throughout!

“It was a lovely atmosphere,” said one of the organisers, Sara Puddy. “Everyone had a really good time, and we were thrilled with the turnout. The support from the community was fantastic.”

The fayre also featured traditional games, a raffle, plant sales, and craft stalls, with all proceeds going towards the upkeep of the church and its community outreach. Organisers thanked all the volunteers, stallholders, and attendees for making the day such a success.