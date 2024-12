East Huntspill Church and Church Hall will be holding its annual Christmas Bazaar this Saturday (December 7th).

Starting at 11am, the event will offer festive fun for all the family with gifts, stalls, games, a Christmas Hamper raffle, cakes, refreshments, a tombola, raffle and more.

The bazaar will be raising funds for East Huntspill Church and Church Hall. Contact 01278 788665 for more details.