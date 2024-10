A Halloween-themed Scarecrow Trail is underway in East Huntspill this week with scores of fun-filled entries set up in doorways and gardens.

The annual East Huntspill Scarecrow Trail started on October 18th and runs until Friday November 1st.

Scores of creations are being displayed by residents during the event, with funds being raised for the village school.

Trail sheets, costing £1, can be collected from 7 New Road, TA9 3PT, which is the house opposite the school.