East Huntspill’s Lazy Monday Classic Car Display returns on Bank Holiday Monday

The countdown is underway to East Huntspill’s annual Lazy Monday Classic Car Display.

This year’s event takes place on Bank Holiday Monday May 27th from 12 noon to 4pm with over 100 vehicles due to be on show.

Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club is organising the event at East Huntspill Playing Fields in New Road, East Huntspill.

“We look forward to welcoming back visitors to this popular annual show,” says Paul Chamberlain.

“It will be an an afternoon of classic cars, local stalls, games, refreshments and family fun with free admission. Donations will be welcome, all raising money for local causes.”

To enter your classic vehicle, contact Paul on 07831333506. For information regarding stalls contact 01278 786704 or email allsaintscommunitygroup@outlook.com. Please note that no dogs are allowed on East Huntspill Playing Fields.

The 2023 event raised over £600 for Somerset’s air ambulance service.