An Easter bunny trail and fun activities for families are being held on Burnham-On-Sea seafront today (Sunday, April 10th) to raise funds for hovercraft rescue charity BARB Search & Rescue.

The event starts at the BARB hovercraft station where children get a Easter Bunny Trail Activity Pack, and can find rabbits along the South Esplanade for a prize.

They can also join in a range of activities including Keyring Crafting, Easter Egg Crafting, a Bunny Selfie, Easter Chick Making and get a Chocolate Egg (with an alternative for those with allergies).

“Come along for some great Easter family fun while raising funds for our small independent rescue charity,” says organiser Tina Hallsworth. The event runs until 4pm and tickets are £8 with proceeds to BARB.