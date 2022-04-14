Somerset Waste Partnership has announced its Easter rubbish collection days for the Burnham-On-Sea area and also said its recently expanded Recycle More recyling collection service can take almost all chocolate egg packaging this Easter.

The expanded service allows almost all Easter egg packaging to be recycled as part of the weekly kerbside collections.

The service takes:

Cardboard box – flattened and into your black recycling box

Aluminium foil – scrunched and into your Bright Blue bag

Plastic mould – into your Bright Blue Bag

“Not yet recyclable at the kerbside or at Highbridge’s recycling site are chocolate bar and sweet wrappers, plastic bags and plastic-foil pouches, plastic ‘windows’ in boxes, and similar thin-soft plastic film,” adds a Somerset Waste Partnership spokesman.

“Many of these plastics can be dropped off at supermarkets and some are taken in TerraCycle recycling schemes.”

Please check where you shop or have a look at SWP’s guide to supermarket and TerraCycle plastic recycling in Somerset.

Easter also means kerbside collection day changes:

Good Friday 15 April collections move to Saturday 16 April

No collections on Easter Monday 18 April

Easter week collections are one day later, including Friday collections on Saturday 23 April

You can use the My Collection Day feature at somersetwaste.gov.uk to check your collection days online.