‘Ed Is Elton’ tribute show coming to Burnham-On-Sea theatre this June

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A popular Elton John tribute act is set to bring a night of feel‑good entertainment to Burnham‑On‑Sea’s Princess Theatre this summer.

‘Ed Is Elton’ will take to the stage on Friday 12th June 2026, with tickets priced at £21.50 and on sale now.

The show promises a high‑energy celebration of Sir Elton’s biggest hits, with tribute artist Ed delivering the trademark vocals, piano flair and flamboyant style that fans know and love.

Audiences can expect classics including Rocket Man, Your Song, Tiny Dancer, Crocodile Rock, I’m Still Standing and Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.

Ed, who has 25 years of experience as a professional musician, will be backed by a full live band to recreate the atmosphere of an authentic Elton John concert.

The performance is billed as a “fun, upbeat night that will have audiences singing and dancing along.”

Tickets are available here via the Princess Theatre’s online box office.

