‘Ed Is Elton’ tribute show set to bring Rocket Man magic to Burnham’s Princess Theatre

A sparkling night of Elton John’s greatest hits is heading to Burnham-On-Sea next month when the acclaimed tribute show Ed Is Elton arrives at The Princess Theatre on Friday 12th June.

The high‑energy performance, led by professional musician Ed with more than 25 years’ experience, promises all the flair, fun and flamboyance of a full Elton John concert — complete with live band, iconic costumes and the unmistakable sound of the Rocket Man’s biggest hits. Tickets are priced at £21.50.

Audiences can expect a feel‑good evening packed with classics including Rocket Man, Your Song, Tiny Dancer, Crocodile Rock, I’m Still Standing and Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting. Organisers say the show is “more than a tribute… it’s a party,” with sing‑along moments, big piano numbers and plenty of Elton‑style showmanship.

Ed’s uncanny recreation of Elton’s voice and piano playing has earned him praise across the UK, and with a full live band behind him, the Burnham audience can look forward to the full stadium‑style experience in an intimate theatre setting.

The Princess Theatre says the night will be packed with energy, nostalgia and crowd‑pleasing favourites, with plenty of opportunities for dancing and joining in.

Tickets are available online at:

https://theprincesstheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173669069