EDF says a “small fire” at Hinkley Point power station, which was visible from Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday morning (June 15th), was safely extinguished.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the building site across Bridgwater Bay from Burnham at 8.40am, as pictured here by local residents.

A Hinkley Point C spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A small fire at the construction site has been extinguished safely by our own internal fire team.”

“There were no casualties. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.”

The spokesman adds: “The fire started in one of the galleries used to run pipes and cables around the power station.”

“We are now investigating the cause of the fire and will ensure that lessons are learned from this event.”