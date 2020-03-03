A Chinese national working on the Hinkley Point project near Burnham-On-Sea has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The 35-year-old man, who has not been named, was diagnosed with the infection after flying to Hong Kong last week.

It is understood the man works for EDF, the company that runs the Hinkley Point C power station.

It is unclear if the worker became infected while in the UK but Chinese authorities said two of his colleagues had reported coughs and fever.

In response, an EDF spokesperson said all areas that the member of staff came into contact with will be “deep-cleaned”.

EDF says: “Information reported online by the Chinese government said that the individual developed symptoms two days after leaving the UK.”

“Public Health England has advised that, based on this information, this person would not have posed an infection risk to colleagues or other contacts in the United Kingdom.”

“Public Health England is working with Chinese authorities to verify what has been reported. Should the information be confirmed, Public Health England is working with us to understand how the individual could have become infected.”

“To support this, HPC is tracing people who may have been in contact with this individual between 15th and 27th February 2020 to see if they have shown symptoms.”

The news comes after four members of the workforce at the power station were place in self-isolation last week.

It was after one of them had returned from northern Italy and another from Tenerife. Two housemates of the worker who returned from Italy also went into self-isolation.