Burnham’s Edward Creswick & Sons marks independent relaunch with community open evening

Burnham‑On‑Sea’s newest independent estate agency celebrated a major milestone on Friday evening when Edward Creswick & Sons officially unveiled its refreshed brand and family‑run identity at a community launch event.

The relaunch marks the evolution of a business built on 38 years of local property expertise. After previously operating under a national franchise, the move to an independent, director‑led agency reflects a renewed focus on personal service, deep local knowledge and a modern identity rooted firmly in the community.

Guests at the event included past and present clients, local solicitors, business owners and professional contacts, all gathering to support the Creswick family as they opened a new chapter for the long‑established business.

The evening attended by Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox, who praised the importance of independent businesses to the local economy before declaring the office officially open. To mark the occasion, he cut a specially commissioned celebration cake created by DusiCake of Burnham‑On‑Sea.

Director Edward Creswick said the launch was a proud moment for the whole team. “It was wonderful to welcome so many clients, friends and members of the local business community to celebrate this important milestone with us. Putting our family name above the door is something we are incredibly proud of. It reflects the responsibility we feel towards every client we represent and our continued commitment to providing honest advice, exceptional service and local expertise.”

He added that the support shown over nearly four decades has shaped the company’s reputation. “We are excited about the future and look forward to helping many more people move home under the Edward Creswick & Sons name.”

The relaunch signals a confident new era for the agency, combining long‑standing local experience with a contemporary brand designed for today’s property market while staying true to the values of trust, honesty and personal service that have defined the business for generations.