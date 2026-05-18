Eight fire crews tackle big blaze at Highbridge business unit

Eight fire crews tackled a property blaze at a block of business units in Highbridge on Monday (May 18th).

Fire fighters from Burnham-On-Sea and stations across Somerset were called to the Oaktree Business Park around 8.50am where a unit belonging to a food production company was alight with thick smoke billowing from it.

A fire spokesperson said: “We had seven appliances and an aerial ladder platform in attendance at a fire at an industrial unit on Bristol Road, Highbridge.”

“The building was well alight and crews and made progress using compressed air foam, hose reel jets, safety jets and breathing apparatus.”

“The building was evacuated, and all persons were accounted for. We were assisted by two appliances from Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.”

“This building consisted of 8 industrial units. One unit was 100 per cent destroyed by fire, and 2 further units 50 per cent damaged by smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The property is close to the McDonald’s drive-through and Greggs store, which were open as usual.