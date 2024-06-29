Election candidate ‘appalled’ as LGBTQ+ hustings is cancelled due to lack of candidates

An independent election candidate vying to become Burnham-On-Sea’s next MP has this week expressed his anger at the cancellation of a local hustings event.

Pelé Barnes is standing for election in the new Bridgwater and Burnham seat on July 4th against Claire Sully (Liberal Democrats), Ashley Fox (Conservatives), William Fagg (Reform), Leigh Redman (Labour), Charles Graham (Green Party) and Gregory Tanner (Workers Party).

The independent candidate says he was ‘appalled’ that a scheduled LGBTQ+ hustings scheduled to be held in Highbridge was cancelled due to a lack of attendance from the candidates.

“Bridgwater Somerset MP candidates, so the majority of you don’t see fit to attend Burnham-On-Sea Pride Hustings – appalling,” Mr Barnes posted online. “It’s one small reason I’m standing as an independent candidate.

“The current political parties are in a shambles with morals, greed and corruption.”

Pelé took part in a hustings at Robert Blake School, where he challenged the Conservative Party’s proposal to bring back mandatory national service, and responded to students’ questions on reducing the voting age. Pelé also attended a business hustings event held by Bridgwater Chamber of Commerce.