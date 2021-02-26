Workers occupied the offices of EDF Energy this week over its plans to hire ‘untrained electricians’ to carry out work at Hinkley Point nuclear power station.

The electricians have accused their bosses of “multi-skilling” at the Hinkley Point C site near Burnham-On-Sea where the new £22.5 billion station is being built.

An agreement to employ about 500 electrical apprentices has reportedly been reneged on, the workers say, and replaced with training courses for ‘support operatives.’

The plan would mean that lower-paid unskilled workers will be employed instead of skilled electricians, it is claimed.

Workers waved Unite flags at the offices in Glasgow and London, but the union said the protest was not official Unite action.

An EDF Energy spokesperson responded: “Hinkley Point C and its trades union partners have agreements in place to develop skills and training, including a commitment to create 1,000 new apprenticeships.”

“This progressive approach has been developed to maximise employment opportunities for local people and to help them develop new skills. It is backed by major investment in training facilities to help new entrants start their careers in construction.”

“Productive talks are now taking place to reach agreement on the curriculum of the new training courses.”

Last month, EDF Energy said that the planned opening of Hinkley Point C had been delayed by around six months, with costs likely to be £500 million more than previously thought.

EDF says that significant progress has been made on the site, though, with electricity generation expected to start in June 2026.

Photo: Workers at the Hinkley Point C site (archive photo)