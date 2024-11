Emergency services were called to a crash in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday afternoon (November 10th).

Police, fire and the ambulance service were called to Berrow Road at around 3.15pm where a car had collided into a wall.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Our crew gave first aid to two people before the ambulance service arrived. Neither was believed to have suffered serious injuries.”

Crews made the car safe following a fuel and oil leak from the vehicle.