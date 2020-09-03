Emergency services were called to Highbridge Recycling Centre on Wednesday evening (September 2nd) after a woman collapsed and sadly died.

Several ambulances were called to the centre on the Isleport Business Park as paramedics attempted to help the person.

Nick Cater, spokesman for Somerset Waste Partnership, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Viridor, which operates the Highbridge Recycling Centre on behalf of Somerset Waste Partnership, can confirm that a member of the public collapsed and, despite the very best efforts of the emergency services, sadly died at the recycling centre.”

“Viridor and Somerset Waste Partnership said that their thoughts were with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.”

A Police spokesman added: “At 5.50pm yesterday officers were called to Highbridge Recycling Centre on Bennett Road following the sudden death of a woman aged in her 60s. The death is not suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.”