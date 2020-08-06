A Burnham-On-Sea resident has been treated to a very special hot air balloon flight in Bristol this week to thank her for her work as a frontline keyworker at Weston General Hospital.

It has been a hugely emotional year for Sam Levy, whose husband Peter sadly passed away from Coronavirus in April.

Thatchers Cider recently invited people to nominate frontline workers for a place on a balloon flight during the Bristol Balloon Fiesta. Sam was deservedly put forward by a friend.

Sam, pictured with her late husband, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I was apprehensive as I’m not keen on heights but it was so peaceful and calm. The pilot made me feel very safe.”

“It’s been a very tough year as I lost my husband Peter in April due to Covid – he was Bristol born and bred he was very much a part of the flight with me.”

“I want to say a huge thank you to my friend Anne who nominated me, and Thatchers for giving this opportunity to us three lucky winners.”

She adds: “We maintained social distancing outside the balloon basket but all three of us wore facemasks during our flight to ensure protection for all present.”

“We were all fortunate enough that the plans weren’t leaked to the public as it reduced the risk of crowds gathering during this time.”

Sam adds: “It was a spectacle that I’ll never forget and I will have these memories forever.”

Pictured: Sam and her late husband Peter on their wedding day. Also pictured: this week’s hot air balloon flight in Bristol.