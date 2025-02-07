Emotional moment stolen dog that was missing for EIGHT YEARS is reunited with its owners

A beloved family dog called Daisy has been emotionally reunited with her delighted owners after being stolen from their Norfolk garden in 2017 and found this month in Weston and taken to the Brent Knoll RSPCA animal centre near Burnham-On-Sea.

The elderly labrador’s owners Rita (80) and Philip Potter could not contain their excitement or emotions when the RSPCA returned their beloved pet back to them on Thursday (February 6th) after eight years of searching and praying for her safe return.

The couple struggled to hold back tears as Daisy wagged her tail furiously and her eyes widened as she sniffed around and recognised her family and her former home in Old Buckenham.

Rita, with tears in her eyes, said: “Daisy you are home” as she cuddled the labrador who showed her emotion by nuzzling into Rita and wagging her tail at all the family members who had gathered for the reunion – in what was reminiscent of the ‘Lassie Come Home’ story.

The couple told how they “never gave up hope on her being found one day” but knowing she would now be 13 years old they did begin to wonder if she had passed away and they would never find out what happened to her.

Rita says: “Not knowing if she was safe or if she was loved was awful for us and we did everything we could to find her including big appeals on social media which went across the world.”

“We kept a photograph of the mantlepiece and would look at it every day thinking of her and where she might be. So it is an absolute dream come true that the RSPCA found her and have returned her to us – where she belongs – we are so, so grateful.”

“We know she is elderly now and has health issues but whatever time she has left she will now be surrounded by lots of love and attention.”

“The whole family was so excited to hear the news that my grandchildren went to buy her toys and treats – she also now has not just one – but two comfy beds!”

It was in November 2017 when Daisy’s callous theft made news headlines – after witnesses saw her taken from her garden by suspected back-yard breeders who bundled her into a truck parked outside their home which then sped off.

The couple reported the matter to the police but the vehicle – which is believed to have had false number plates – could not be traced.

Undeterred and desperate to have their beloved dog returned the couple took part in a number of press and social media appeals to try to locate her with support from actor Tom Hardy who shared their post.

They also set up a petition which attracted 100,000 signatures urging the Government to do more to tackle pet theft – a law which was introduced with the Pet Abduction Bill in 2024 making it a specific offence for people to steal a dog or cat when before they were treated the same as possessions such as a mobile phone.

The years went by and there had been no sightings of Daisy until out-of-the-blue last week they were given the news they had been praying for – that Daisy had been found alive at the grand old age of 13.

She was discovered by RSPCA Inspector Kim Walters during routine investigations in Weston-Super-Mare on Sunday (February 2) when she saw Daisy and was concerned about her condition as she had a number of untreated mammary masses.

Her owner claimed he had only had the dog for a few years and said he could not take her for the vet treatment she needed so he agreed to sign her over into the care of the animal welfare charity.

The inspector rushed Daisy to a vet’s and a scan for a microchip revealed she was stolen and had contact details for Rita and Philip.

Kim said: “I contacted them and they were obviously shocked – but elated at the same time. They told me about all the efforts that they had gone to great lengths to try and find her and how devastated they were when she was taken from them.”

“I was a bit choked from listening to them and clearly how much they loved her so it was great telling them that we could get her back home soon once we had made sure she was fit enough to travel and we had arrangements in place for the four hour journey to take place.”

“Sadly, although we found Daisy, we don’t know who stole her and would ask anyone with information to pass it to us or the police.”

Daisy was taken into the care of the RSPCA North Somerset Branch at the Brent Knoll Animal Centre near Burnham-On-Sea where she had further vet examinations and was in need of a bath and grooming. She was also given a lot of TLC which she lapped up with her tail wagging constantly.

Andy Cook, behavioural welfare adviser at the branch, (pictured with Kim and Daisy above) said: “It seems Daisy has been used for backyard breeding and she has a number of mammary masses, she has slight hip dysplasia and her coat was quite dirty when she came to us as though she had not been groomed for many years.”

“She is quite elderly for a labrador at the age of 13 and we think she is deaf but she is adorable.”

“She really is the sweetest girl and will wag her tail whenever she sees you but since she was stolen it is clear she has had a hard life.”

“A lot of her medical issues are age-related but we have cleaned her and given her plenty of TLC which she definitely deserves after all she has been through and she has enjoyed all the attention. I was thrilled when I found out she had such fantastic owners who were keen to get her back home and lavish her with love.”

“We are all aware she may not have much time left but what she does have will be spent in the warmth and comfort of a truly loving home – it is a fantastic happy ending and we are thrilled we have been able to help make this happen and she was returned home on Thursday after we managed to arrange transport for the four hour trip.”

Daisy settled back into her home on Thursday after she was taken to the house by RSPCA Animal rescuer Dave Allen following a 250 mile drive from Somerset by a volunteer driver for the charity.

She has already enjoyed visits, attention and treats from family members who had missed her and some well-earned rest on a comfy bed.

When she went missing Rita and Philip’s granddaughter Charlotte, then aged five, said all she wanted for Christmas was Daisy back – and now as both her and Daisy share the same age of 13 – she was granted her wish.

The RSPCA said Daisy’s amazing story shows the importance of having pets microchipped so if they are stolen or lost they can be reunited with their owners like in this case. It also highlights the issues of unscrupulous puppy dealers and the charity urges anyone thinking of buying a dog to consider adopting from a rescue centre.

An RSPCA spokesman adds: “We’re currently in the midst of an animal welfare crisis with rescue centres overflowing and dogs of all ages and breeds waiting for loving new homes.”

“The RSPCA would like to see better enforcement of licensing regulations of puppy breeders and sellers to ensure dogs are being bred with their health and welfare as a priority. For more advice on buying a puppy, use The Puppy Contract.”

The North Somerset branch is part of the RSPCA family but is funded independently and relied on public support – you can find out how you can help them here and you can see more about their work by clicking here to watch the North Somerset Branch Big Appeal For Funds.