Public Health leaders in Somerset have urged people to continue to follow safety guidance to keep coronavirus at bay this Easter.

Lou Woolway, Deputy Director of Public Health at Somerset County Council, says: “It’s great lockdown restrictions are easing and we’re able to enjoy new freedoms such as meeting up outdoors with another household or a rule of six.”

“It’s vital we continue to remain two metres apart from anyone who is not an immediate member of our household or support bubble when socialising outside. We all need to remain vigilant, careful and abide by social distancing rules.”

“Covid is still here in communities and we don’t want cases to rise, which could affect the roadmap. Enjoy these new freedoms but enjoy them safely. If we all follow this guidance now, all play our part, we will stay on target for further restrictions to be lifted.”

“Remember – stay local, minimise travel and behave responsibly and continue to follow ‘hands, face, space’ with the new message of ‘fresh air’ to minimise catching Coronavirus and spreading it to others – even if you are vaccinated.”

As a reminder, the ‘stay at home’ rule has now ended and outdoor gatherings (including in private gardens) of either six people or two households are now allowed, meaning friends and families can meet outside.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts, and open-air swimming pools are now also able to reopen, and people can take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

Many restrictions, however, remain in place and people are still being advised to continue to work from home where they can and minimise the number of journeys they make where possible.