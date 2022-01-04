Local runners are being invited to kick start the new year with a 5km or 10km night run on Brean Down later this month.

The run, called ‘Storm The Fort’, is being organised by Channel Events as part of a series of ‘Dark Skies’ night runs across the region this winter.

“Our ‘Dark Skies’ night running series sees seven events spanning from Brean Down to Baggy Point in North Devon,” says a spokesman.

“Each event will have 5km and 10km route options. Registration will open at 6:15pm, 10km starts at 7:25pm and the 5km starts at 7.30pm. All entrants will need to be signed in by 7.15pm.”

“Runners under 16 must run with a supervising adult who has sight of them at all times.”

Entry costs £19.50 per person – click here for more details. Or you can apply for a free charity place and commit to raise £150 for Somerset Wildlife Trust by clicking here.