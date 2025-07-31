15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 08, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsEntries open for Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society's annual summer show
News

Entries open for Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society’s annual summer show

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Green-fingered Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to enter their finest flowers, vegetables, and homemade crafts to the town’s annual Horticultural Show, which returns on Saturday 9th August.

Hosted by Burnham-On-Sea & District Horticultural Society, the event will open its doors  at at the Community Centre in Berrow Road from 2.00pm to 4.30pm.

Gardeners of all ages will compete across a range of classes, celebrating the best of local produce, floral artistry, and handicrafts.

Visitors can expect vibrant displays, friendly competition, and an atmosphere brimming with community spirit.

Entries are now open residents wishing to take part must submit their entry forms no later than 8.00pm on Wednesday 6th August. Forms should be sent to: Mr. Bert Sone, Show Secretary, 34 Charlestone Road, Burnham or by calling 01278 787465.

Organisers remind the public that no entries will be accepted on the day of the show, so early submission is essential.

ALSO SEE:
PHOTOS: 2024 Burnham-On-Sea summer flower show hailed a ‘blooming’ success

Previous article
Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox launches ‘coast to countryside’ summer photo contest
Next article
Cheddar Gorge named one of UK’s most scenic summer road trip destinations

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
15.6 ° C
17.4 °
14.5 °
85 %
2.2kmh
100 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
23 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com