Entries open for Burnham-On-Sea Motor Club’s classic car tour of Somerset

Burnham-On-Sea Motor Club is set to hold its annual Classic Car Tour around Somerset this summer to raise funds for charity.

Entry forms are now available for the David Warren Classic Tour, which will be held on Sunday 20th July in aid of Somerset and Dorset Air Ambulance.

“The event always has a quintessential mix of classics and new to old sports cars, all coming out to raise money for this fantastic cause,” says the club’s Kris Puddy.

“We have now raised £11,093.62 from our classic tours for this amazing charity. We are very proud of this.”

“Again, Mary Parker from the Abbey tea rooms in Glastonbury will be serving breakfast, with the finish being at Oake Manor Golf Club in Taunton.”

The route is about 65 miles of mainly country lanes and will go through the countryside.

For more information or to enter, see http://www.bosmotorclub.co.uk‍

“The entry fee covers two people, for breakfast at the Abbey Tea Rooms, which will be a bacon roll or toasted tea cake with tea/coffee also a carvery and dessert at the finish, your tour pack and a nice donation to this outstanding charity.”

“We are limited to 45 vehicles and it is a very popular event. Entries Close on Sunday the 13th July.”