A series of running events are set to be held in Brean during a ‘Brean Festival of Running weekend’.

The events, organised by Aspire Running Events, will be held on Saturday 10th July for the Brean Beach 5k, 10k and fun runs, and then on Sunday 11th July for the Brean Down 5k and 10k runs.

Aspire Running Events organises off-road running races of various distances and skill levels across the Bath, Bristol and North Somerset areas.

Tony King, joint director of Aspire Running Events, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Aspire was formed in 2014 by my wife, Donna, and I with the sole aim to get everyone, young and old out into the great outdoors – therefore getting healthier and fitter as a family in some of the South West’s most scenic places and venues.”

“We have been hosting events at Brean Down since 2015 and we held our inaugural Brean Beach race in 2019, which we incorporate into one weekend in July called the Brean Festival of Running weekend.”

“Now Covid restrictions are gradually being eased, we plan to be hosting the 2021 Brean Festival of Running over the weekend of Saturday 10th July (Brean Beach 5k, 10k and fun runs) and Sunday 11th July (Brean Down 5/10k).”

Entry details can be viewed online at: Brean Beach race and Brean Down 5/10k.