Estate agent CJ Hole reaffirms its commitment to Burnham-On-Sea with new offfice and team

Estate agent CJ Hole has reaffirmed its commitment to Burnham‑On‑Sea this week, opening a new office at the southern end of the High Street and unveiling what it describes as a refreshed team and a renewed focus on delivering trusted, locally‑rooted property services for the area.

The new offiice has opened at the southern end of Burnham High Street and a spokesperson says: “Following recent changes in the local property market, CJ Hole remains firmly dedicated to supporting buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants across Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding areas.”

“The business is entering this new chapter with confidence, strengthened by a passionate team and a modernised approach tailored to the evolving needs of today’s customers.”