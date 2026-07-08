Estate agent CJ Hole reaffirms its commitment to Burnham-On-Sea with new offfice and team

Estate agent CJ Hole has reaffirmed its commitment to Burnham‑On‑Sea this week, opening a new office at the southern end of the High Street and unveiling what it describes as a refreshed team and a renewed focus on delivering trusted, locally‑rooted property services for the area.
The new offiice has opened at the southern end of Burnham High Street and a spokesperson says: “Following recent changes in the local property market, CJ Hole remains firmly dedicated to supporting buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants across Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding areas.”
“The business is entering this new chapter with confidence, strengthened by a passionate team and a modernised approach tailored to the evolving needs of today’s customers.”
“The new CJ Hole Burnham-On-Sea office represents more than just a change of premises. It marks a significant step forward in continuing to provide a trusted, professional, and locally focused estate agency service.”
“The newly assembled team brings together a wealth of experience and local knowledge, ensuring that clients benefit from both industry expertise and a genuine understanding of the Burnham-On-Sea community.”
“CJ Hole’s presence in Burnham-On-Sea is about more than property transactions. The team is committed to being an active part of the local community, supporting local initiatives, building relationships, and contributing to the area’s ongoing growth and success.”