CJ Hole has been independently identified as one of the top estate agents in the country.

The firm, which has a branch in Burnham-On-Sea, now features in the Best Estate Agent Guide that provides an independent reference source for sellers and landlords who can search for the best sales and lettings agency offices in their areas.

The website is compiled by Property Academy (an organisation that works with agents to improve service standards in the property industry), with the support of Rightmove, the UK’s leading property portal.

There are around 15,000 estate agents in the country and CJ Hole was among this year’s award winners, confirming them to be one of the very best estate agents in the country for both sales and lettings.

Over 3 billion data points were analysed in the search for this year’s top performers – the biggest assessment of any industry. The awards are made for property marketing, results and customer service – which consumers consider to be among the most important criteria when selecting which agent to sell or let their property.

Peter Knight, founder of the Property Academy, commented: “We set out to provide the home mover with a reliable resource to help identify the best estate agent in each area, whether someone is looking to sell or let a property. Only the best branches make it into the Best Estate Agent Guide and only the very best agencies have been recognised with an award.”

Managing Director, Edward Creswick said “These awards follow a rigorous and independent assessment and we are thrilled to have been recognised as among the best in the country. We are extremely proud of the service we offer our clients and value the reputation the brand holds within the area.”