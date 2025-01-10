Burnham’s Princess Theatre to host evening of burlesque, vaudeville and comedy

Roll up, roll up! The risqué, raunchy, and ridiculous performers of the Hundred Watt Club are set to make their Burnham-On-Sea debut with a glittering evening of burlesque, vaudeville, and comedy.

The show on Saturday 22nd March 2025 at The Princess Theatre promises to transport audiences into a world of old-time glamour and new-time wit, featuring a seductive, sizzling, and hand-selected cast.

As one of the longest-running burlesque revues in the UK, the Hundred Watt Club is known for its no-holds-barred journeys into the world of showgirls, spectacles, and songbirds.

“Expect the unexpected and gear up for a good old-fashioned, very grown-up evening of variety entertainment!” says a theatre spokesperson.

“Not for the fainthearted, this show embraces adult themes, strong language, and partial nudity with gusto. No refunds if it’s simply ‘not to your taste’! Over 18s only.”

“Glamorous, red carpet-style attire is encouraged but not enforced; wear what you’re comfy in. Get ready for a night of unforgettable entertainment with the Hundred Watt Club!”

For tickets, priced at £20 (or on the door £22), click here.